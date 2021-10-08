Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

