Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

