ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.80 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.49). 91,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 300,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.64.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is presently -7.64%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.