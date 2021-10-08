Contrasting Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 257.52%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.84 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.88 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -4.94

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

