Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

