Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

