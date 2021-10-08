Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00018825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $288.93 million and $6.63 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

