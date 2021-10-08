Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

CNVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.01 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

