Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 4.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.94. 6,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

