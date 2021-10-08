Cormark Comments on UGE International Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.
UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.68 million.
About UGE International
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.
