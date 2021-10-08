Cormark Comments on UGE International Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.68 million.

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.79 million and a PE ratio of -24.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.