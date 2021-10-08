Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 110,496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costamare by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.09 on Friday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

