Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280,289 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $333,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

