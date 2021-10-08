Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $20,433,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 583,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.72. 12,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. The firm has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.23 and a 200 day moving average of $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

