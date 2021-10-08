Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Cowen from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST opened at $452.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.23 and a 200 day moving average of $406.33. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

