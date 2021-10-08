Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham Sells 119,923 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $27.51 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

