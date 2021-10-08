Cowen Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $66.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Cowen from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

