Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

