Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

CPYYY opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

