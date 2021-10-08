Critical Survey: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 4.92 $4.53 million $1.22 14.89 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.48 -$420.92 million N/A N/A

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 265.40% 21.94% 2.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

