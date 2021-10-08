Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

