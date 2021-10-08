Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,335. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

