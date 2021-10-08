Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

