CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

