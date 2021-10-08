CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.69. CTS has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CTS by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 109,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $966,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

