CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $651,595.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,090.38 or 0.99963605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00064846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

