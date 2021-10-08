DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.73. 20,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 56,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DALS)

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

