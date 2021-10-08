Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAKT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

