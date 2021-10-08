Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The business had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

