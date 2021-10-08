Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.