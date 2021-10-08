Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

