Dean Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PLYM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,353. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $722.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

