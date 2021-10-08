Dean Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

