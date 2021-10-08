Dean Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,499 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ASB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 9,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,419. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

