Dean Capital Management Has $608,000 Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.23% of Alico worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alico by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 63,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,474 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ALCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,945. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

