Dean Capital Management Has $849,000 Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,886 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.