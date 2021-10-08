Dean Capital Management Invests $2.10 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Murphy USA comprises 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,125. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

