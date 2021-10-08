Dean Capital Management Invests $717,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $722.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

