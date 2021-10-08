Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,124. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.