Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market cap of C$45.68 million and a P/E ratio of 38.20.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

