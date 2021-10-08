Delbert M. Humenik Sells 19,855 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 19,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $440,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMrush stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

