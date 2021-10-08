Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.91. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

