Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.79. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

