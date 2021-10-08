Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

