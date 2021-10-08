Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.54 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.0% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

