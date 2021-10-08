Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $17.72 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

