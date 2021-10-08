Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Angi worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.57 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

