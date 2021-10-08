Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 159,333 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 7,087.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCFE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

