Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 218.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

