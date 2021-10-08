Deutsche Bank AG Sells 195,010 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 195,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.