Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €43.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

